[DUPLICATE] to do with current crisis: BJP chief

The BJP has nothing to do with the resignation of a dozen Congress-JD(S) legislators, the party’s state president B S Yeddyurappa said Saturday.

“I had said earlier that anything can happen. About a dozen MLAs have submitted their resignation to the Speaker’s office. We have nothing to do with this,” Yeddyurappa said, steering clear of speculation that the ensuing political drama was the result of the BJP’s Operation Lotus.

Notwithstanding Yeddyurappa’s claim, his personal assistant and relative N R Santosh was seen with the disgruntled MLAs, fueling speculation that the saffron party had engineered the resignation saga.

“MLAs have lost confidence in this government. I’m observing all this. We don’t know what’ll happen next. We will wait and see what happens. We will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time. Based on what the Speaker does and other factors, we will decide what to do next,” Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said.

“But what pains me is that this atmosphere of confusion is coming in the way of the state’s development,” he added.

Asked if he would approach Governor Vajubhai R Vala to stake claim to form the government, Yeddyurappa said: “We won’t do anything like that.”

BSY rules out fresh polls

Later in a statement, Yeddyurappa ruled out fresh elections. “One thing I can say (is) that people are not ready for elections. Elections are a burden on state exchequer,” he said.

But he made it clear that the BJP would install a government if it had the

chance.

“Being a team of 105 members in the Assembly and as a responsible national political party, we have a responsibility to find a solution to present political problems and situation. If the situation arises we will definitely explore the Constitutional provisions to form the next government,” he said.