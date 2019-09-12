DVS defends slashing of traffic fines

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday defended Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s decision to slash fine amounts for traffic offences, saying states had the liberty to do so.

“After a lot of debate, a provision was made in the Motor Vehicles Act for states to take decisions they think will be good,” Gowda told reporters.

Gowda also seemed to agree with Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol’s recent comment that good roads resulted in more accidents. Karjol had made this statement when asked to comment on the argument that the government should provide good roads before levying hefty fines for traffic violations.

"Youngsters tend to press the accelerator harder on a good road," Gowda said.

Going further, Gowda said that it was “impossible” to repair roads in a short span of time, especially during rains. “We see congestion everywhere in Bengaluru. But during rains, fixing roads is difficult,” he added.