DyCM Savadi, Kumatahalli face flood victims' wrath

BJP candidate for Assembly bypoll from Athani constituency Mahesh Kumatahalli and Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi faced the wrath of flood victims during the campaigning at Nadeeingalgaon in the taluk on Sunday.

The deputy chief minister and the BJP nominee faced huge embarrassment when a few flood-affected women took them to task for not doing enough to address their woes.

“We have lost everything to flash floods. We have not received any relief from the government. During election time, you people visit the village seeking votes,” they complained.

Savadi pacified the aggrieved villagers and assured them of taking necessary steps to release the compensation and provide them the civic amenities once the election gets over.