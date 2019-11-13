DyCM Savadi may have to make way for Ramesh

The Supreme Court verdict that allowed rebels to contest the upcoming bypolls has left DyCM Laxman Savadi in a spot of bother.

Rumours are doing rounds in the party that Savadi, one of the three DyCMs, might be dropped to accommodate Ramesh Jarkiholi - one of the first rebels against the coalition - who was assured of a DyCM berth.

The dismal performance of BJP in regions of Maharashtra where Savadi was in-charge for elections also tipped the scales against him, say sources.

The tenure of Savadi as DyCM was a subject of discussion among political circles, as he was neither a member of the legislative assembly nor the council.

The assurances by the state BJP leadership of ministerial berths to all rebel legislators went against his interests, as inclusion of three Congress rebels in the Cabinet would increase the number of ministers from Belagavi district to five.

Due to uncertainties over his political future, Savadi - unlike other BJP leaders - had not batted for the candidature of rebels, as he had lost to a Congress rebel Mahesh Kumtalli in 2018 from Athani.

“There are demands from some sections that Savadi be allowed to contest the elections, while Kumtalli is accommodated in the government in some another manner. However, the CM does not appear keen to go back on his promise,” sources said.

The below-par performance of BJP in Kannada speaking regions of Maharashtra in the recently concluded Assembly polls - where Savadi was in-charge - also worked against the Lingayat leader.

“One of the main reasons for his selection as DyCM, despite losing the elections, was the Maharashtra polls. However, since the results there were not encouraging, Savadi might be replaced,” sources said.

Despite repeated attempts, Savadi was not available for comment.