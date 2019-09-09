DYFI stages protest demanding jobs for locals

Demanding employment generation and priority for local youth in employment, members of DYFI Dakshina Kannada district committee staged a protest, in front of DC’s office on Monday.

The protesters said Modi government which promised to generate two crore employment in a year. Unfortunately, owing to the wrong policies of the government, youth are losing their employment and are being driven to the streets. The successive governments have failed to implement ‘employment for all,’ one of the aspirations of the Constitution. The liberalisation policy had already taken away employment. Now, the policies of the government is responsible for lay off in many private sectors, alleged protesters.

DYFI leader B K Imthiyaz addressing activists said over two lakh posts in different government departments in Karnataka were lying vacant. The jobs are vacant even in public sector units. Unable to generate new employment, the government had not taken measures to fill the vacancies in various departments. Instead, the jobs are being reduced in railways, telecom, banking and other sectors in the country.

Further, he said local youth were not given priority while recruiting employees for private industries. Instead, labourers from outside the state were employed in the industries. Condemning the failure of the government in generating employment, DYFI had launched a statewide campaign.

The protesters said that even in DK, major industries had failed to provide justice to local youth while filling up vacant posts. The vacant posts in the district should be filled at the earliest, by giving priority to local youths, he urged.

The protesters said 540 vacancies in Mangaluru City Corporation, 2690 vacancies in Mescom Mangaluru Circle, 39 vacancies in PWD, 84 vacancies in Women and Child Development department, 351 vacancies in district Wenlock Hospital, 274 non teaching posts in education department, 17 posts in labour department, 384 posts in commercial tax department, 126 posts of PDOs and panchayat secretaries in various gram panchayats and over 1000 posts in revenue department were lying vacant, which should be filled at the earliest,

they demanded.