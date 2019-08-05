DySP Ganapathi’s death: CBI gets more time for probe

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the CBI time till October 31, 2019, for completing its investigation into the death of deputy superintendent of police M K Ganapathy on July 7, 2016.

Before his death, the officer had, in television interviews, accused then Bengaluru city development minister K J George and senior officers A M Prasad and Pranab Mohanty of hounding him. He had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in a room at a lodge in Madikeri.

On Monday, taking up an application by the CBI, a bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Sharan said the time was being granted till October 31 by way of the last opportunity to finish the probe. A CBI counsel sought an extension for six months but the bench pointed out the application in this regard was filed in March but it did not come up for hearing all these days.

The bench pointed out four months time have already elapsed. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for senior police officers, submitted the time should granted by way of the last opportunity only.

“There are certain startling facts in the case. Whether it is murder or suicide, it is required to be investigated in a fair manner,” the bench said, giving the CBI the three-month time for the purpose.

The court had on September 5, 2017, ordered the CBI probe into the death of Ganapathy, acting on a plea by his father M K Kushalappa. Kushalappa and his other son have challenged the Karnataka HC’s order of October 19, 2016, declining a plea for the CBI probe.