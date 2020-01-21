e-Aasthi to be integrated with Kaveri to curb property frauds

In an attempt to curb frauds during registration of immovable assets in municipal and city corporation limits, over 50 lakh properties in more than 200 urban local bodies that are currently under the e-Aasthi portal, will soon be integrated with the Kaveri software of Stamps and Registration Department.

Authorities say the integration will help detect misrepresentation during sale of properties and also end the dependence on manual khatas as property information will be sourced directly from e-Aasthi. A pilot project to integrate the two databases will start in the municipal limits of Ramanagara and Kanakapura.

According to officials in the Department of Stamps and Registrations, the integration process will begin by the end of the week, pending formal approval from the government. Under the project, database of urban properties compiled by the Urban Development Department will be incorporated with Kaveri software.

Property details of two city municipal councils - Kanakapura and Ramanagara - were digitalised by the Municipal Reforms Cell of the Directorate of Municipal Administration for the pilot. The e-Aasthi

database include ward maps with individual properties marked, unique property ID numbers and other vital

details.

Speaking to DH, K V Thrilok Chandra, Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, said that testing of the software was complete and integration would begin shortly. Along with the integration of e-Swathu - a digital database of properties in rural areas, the new initiative will ensure that all properties in the state are linked to Kaveri - the software for registration of properties.

“After the pilot project, we will extend it to all municipal corporations. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also in touch with the Department to be included in the database, as most of the misrepresentation during sale of property is reported in city limits,” he said. Total number of properties in BBMP limits is around 20 lakh.

The department, over the past few years, had noticed several irregularities in property sales. The integration will allow the departments concerned to identify fraudsters, as individuals involved in the most recent property transaction can be easily identified, he added.