Earmark sites for rehabilitation: Suresh Kumar

Minister S Suresh Kumar said the Kodagu district administration has been asked to identify sites for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Kumar inspected the houses built for the victims at Karnangeri and Jambaru colonies on Thursday.

“If necessary, sites will be purchased from private land holders. People can also donate land for victims through the district administration,” he said and added, “Work on 35 houses at Karnangeri is complete. Infosys Foundation has built 200 houses at Jamburu and the quality of the houses is good.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the houses – the date of inauguration is yet to be finalised.

Visit to Thora

Kumar visited Thora near Virajpet and took stock of operation to trace missing persons. He also spoke to the family members of those who had lost their lives in the landslide.

The minister inspected the Makutta Road, which was damaged due to landslides. He said that officials were directed to complete the repair works soon. “Rehabilitation of people at Ayyappa Betta and Nehrunagara Betta will be discussed soon, as these areas were found vulnerable,” he said.

The minister also visited Harangi reservoir and obtained information on the water impounded in the dam, inflow and other related details.

Irrigation Department Assistant Executive Engineer Rajegowda said that a proposal for Rs 130 crore was submitted to the government to desilt the reservoir. The minister promised to discuss the issue at the next Cabinet meeting.

District In-charge Secretary Anbu Kumar, DC Annies Kanmani Joy and Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmipriya were present.

MLAs maintain distance

MLAs Appacchu Ranjan and K G Bopaiah were conspicuous by their absence during Minister Suresh Kumar’s visit, expressing their disappointment on not being offered portfolios. MLC Sunil Subramani, brother of Appacchu Ranjan, too, did not meet the minister.

BJP district president B B Bharatish reportedly requested the minister to convince the government on accommodating the MLAs from the district. Suresh Kumar is believed to have promised Bharatish on conveying the message to BJP leaders.