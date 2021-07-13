EC should have consulted govt on zilla, taluk panchayat polls: KSE

Expressing his disappointment over the state election commission, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that it should have held discussions with the government at least for the sake of courtesy before announcing zilla and taluk panchayat polls.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said the election commission has the right to conduct elections but it could have consulted the government before announcing them. The government would have given some suggestions which would have avoided resentment among political parties, he said. Leaders and workers of all parties have raised objections to the reservation for zilla and taluk panchayat polls. He urged the election commission to take a final call.

He said the government is of the view that elections must not be conducted till December as people are still struggling to overcome the loss they suffered due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Besides, the state is still reporting new cases. He also made it clear that BJP is ready to face the polls at any time and is confident would emerge victorious across the state on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.