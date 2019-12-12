Economy in doldrums but govt busy dividing India: Ex-AG

The disastrous economic policies of the Union government have unleashed havoc in the small and medium enterprises sector while the BJP regime is busy dividing the country on the basis of religion, former advocate general of Karnataka Ravivarma Kumar said.

Speaking at a workshop on the economic crisis organised by All India Democratic Youth Organisation, the senior advocate said the Centre’s crony capitalism has helped some corporate moguls double their income even as the public sector units were either shut down or privatised citing losses.

Stating that one of the most dangerous developments during the BJP regime is the increasing centralisation of power, he said the role of the state governments has been reduced or suppressed.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is the final nail as it seeks to divide the country on the basis of religion. India has people from nine religions and the law seeks to exclude Muslims. Today, it is them (Muslims), tomorrow it will be some other community. Eventually, all except one community will be spared,” he said, quoting a poem by Martin Niemoller.

Hundreds of students from across the state took part in the workshop, aimed at spreading awareness on the state of the Indian economy