ED attaches IMA properties worth Rs 209 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 20 immovable properties of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) group and its managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan worth Rs 209 crore, on Friday. The properties were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED attaches under PMLA, 20 immovable properties and balances in Bank A/cs totaling to ₹209 Crore of IMA Group, Bengaluru and its Managing Director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, in a Ponzi Scheme case. pic.twitter.com/h8XKoSjSLN — ED (@dir_ed) June 28, 2019

The properties attached include IMA Gold and IMA Jewels at Lady Curzon Road, residential buildings in Bengaluru at 30th Cross Road, Bannerghatta, Jayanagar, Alexandria Street, Frazer Town, Tasker Town, Pottery Town, HRBR Layout, Benson Town, Richards Town and Maruthi Seva Nagar. Apart from it, land in Chikkaballapur, Davanagere and Hassan were also attached.

It was part of an ongoing investigation against the Ponzi scan run by IMA. Soon after the scam came to light, Mansoor absconded resulting in losses to IMA investors. More than 30,000 complaints were filed at Commercial Street police station, following which ED registered an ECIR in the case. The ED had also questioned the directors of IMA who were in SIT custody, prior to attaching the properties.