ED gets IMA chief's custody till July 31

The principal civil and sessions court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the mastermind of the I Monitory Advisory (IMA) ponzi scam, till July 31.

ED sleuths produced 47-year-old Khan before the principal city civil and sessions court judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar on Friday and sought for his custody till July 31. K M Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General representing ED, submitted that due to poor health of the accused, the ED sleuths could not conduct detailed interrogation and sought to extend his custody till July 31 as they have to examine a lot of online transactions and collect evidence.

The advocate representing Special Investigation Team objected to it and submitted that the High Court had directed the SIT to submit the investigation report and the findings by this July 30 and Khan’s custody is needed for the interrogation and sought not to extend his custody.

Meanwhile, the court granted bail to Bengaluru North Assistant Commissioner L C Nagaraj and Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner B M Vijaya Shankar and four others. The court had rejected the bail application of 17 other accused in the case.