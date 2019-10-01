ED summons apex bank chairman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to Apex Bank chairman and former Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna asking him to appear before it for an enquiry on October 8.

"The ED has sent a summons to me through courier asking me to appear before it at 11 am on October 8. I also received call from ED on Monday. I told them that October 8 is a holiday on account of Dasara. Then, they informed me to appear before them on October 9. They have also sent an email to me in this regard."

Rajanna said that he had no knowledge about the case in connection which he has been summoned. "I am only told to bring documents of indentity. There is no information on the documents I need to produce"

Rajanna said various district cooperative banks led by the Apex Bank, have lent Rs 300 crore loan to Harsha Sugars, a company owned by MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar. "I may have been called for inquiry to gather information about the surety for the said loans etc," Rajanna said.