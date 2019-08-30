ED summons to DKS not politically motivated: DyCM

Refusing to reply on comment by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah about him, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi asked whether Siddaramaiah can say the BJP is doing well.

He told media persons here on Friday that Congress leaders can only say that there was huge discontent in the BJP.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to former minister D K Shivakumar is not politically motivated, but the ED is doing its work, he said.

"I will honestly shoulder the responsibility which the party has given to me," he said.

All 17 ministers have already visited 22 flood-affected districts, and Central team also studied the situation. We have sent our demand, and the Union Government would release funds for flood relief works, he added.

On transport

Savadi, who is also Transport Minister, stated that steps would be taken to reduce the loss of State-run road transport corporations, and to plug pilferage.

I have given instructions not to neglect the seniority list while giving promotions, he added.