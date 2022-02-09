Edu dept to launch app for school adoption programme

To make the school adoption programme more transparent, the department of primary and secondary education is launching a mobile application (app) through which anybody can access the details of the government schools.

The department officials said the chief minister is expected to launch the app on February 14. “Not just about donors and donation, people can get details about any government school in the state just by clicking the app,” said Dr R Vishal, commissioner of the department of public instruction.

There are over 48,000 government schools in the state and the app ‘Nanna Shaale Nanna Koduge’ will include minute details about each school. For example, one can select the school to know details on what facilities are needed for that particular school and who all have helped the school so far etc.

“If a person residing in a foreign country wishes to donate to the school where he had studied, she or he can coordinate with the block education officer of that taluk and donate the amount. The information on utilisation of the funds collected will also be reflected on the App,” Dr Vishal explained.

On Wednesday, the department organised an interaction programme with private sector organisations about the overall development of government schools under Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) activities.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “Over 75 different organisations participated and expressed their interest towards developing government schools. Some are even ready for Public Private Partnership to develop the government schools.”

He mentioned that CSR just does not mean donations. “Several organisations expressed interest towards bringing dropouts to the mainstream, to provide career counselling, (work for) the mental health of students and teachers,” he aded.

