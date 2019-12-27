Edu institutions: VHP wants spl status for all

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the Centre to extend special status granted to educational and religious institutions run by minorities, to those run by all communities in the country.

“The scope of special status granted to minorities under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution should be widened by including all the communities. These Articles, as of now are ambiguous and need a clarity through an amendment,” said VHP national joint general secretary Dr Surendra Kumar Jain said. He was addressing a press meet on the resolutions adopted by the meeting of VHP’s Central Board of Trustees and International Council meeting, held here on Friday.

Dr Jain clarified that the facilities provided to minorities should not be curtailed, but the privileges should be extended to educational and religious institutions run by majority communities also.

VHP leaders also demanded the scrapping of the description, “Other religious persuasion.” Dr Jain said that this term was used as part of divide and rule policy of the British and leaders of the independent India carried forward the same description. “Adivasis and tribals too are part of the Hindu community,” he added.

VHP strongly condemned the “anti-national” stand adopted by governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Dr Jain said a people’s campaign would be launched against these governments, if necessary. “Maulvis and Christian priests are being paid high salaries while Hindu priests are being neglected. The Supreme Court’s judgement in this regard is not being adhered to.”