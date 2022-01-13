Notice to DKS-owned school over Congress padayatra

Education dept issues notice to DKS-owned school over padayatra

During the padayatra a few days ago, Shivakumar had visited the school along with his supporters

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 16:12 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

The department of public instruction (DPI) has served a notice to Vishvodaya High School in Kodihalli of Kanakapura taluk, following the participation of school kids in the Mekedatu padayatra organised by the Congress.

The schools, according to department officials, belong to KPCC president D K Shivakumar and runs on government aid. During the padayatra a few days ago, Shivakumar had visited the school along with his supporters. He had reportedly made children raise slogans in support of the padayatra.

Shivakumar's action had earned the wrath of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The department of primary and secondary education has sought a report from the block education officer about the incident. 

"The school officials have submitted an explanation to the notice and claimed that they have sanitised the entire school premises," officials from the DPI of Ramanagara told DH.

