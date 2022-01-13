Education dept issues notice to DKS-owned school over padayatra

The department of public instruction (DPI) has served a notice to Vishvodaya High School in Kodihalli of Kanakapura taluk, following the participation of school kids in the Mekedatu padayatra organised by the Congress.
The schools, according to department officials, belong to KPCC president D K Shivakumar and runs on government aid. During the padayatra a few days ago, Shivakumar had visited the school along with his supporters. He had reportedly made children raise slogans in support of the padayatra.
Shivakumar's action had earned the wrath of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The department of primary and secondary education has sought a report from the block education officer about the incident.
"The school officials have submitted an explanation to the notice and claimed that they have sanitised the entire school premises," officials from the DPI of Ramanagara told DH.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation
Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai
10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list
Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins
Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?
Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof
Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital