Education Dept suspends CEE for class 7 in Karnataka

The Department of Public Instruction, on Tuesday, announced that it has suspended the Common Evaluation Examination (CEE) system for class 7.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Department said: "The CEE for class 7 has been suspended and the question papers prepared and supplied to schools to conduct CEE should be kept securely. Further, instructions about usage of OMR sheets will be issued at a later date."

The Department had decided to conduct CEE instead of holding public examination as announced by the education minister earlier. However, following stiff resistance from various stakeholders, the Department had withdrawn the decision and announced that it would only conduct CEE.

But now, the CEE has also been suspended in the wake of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.