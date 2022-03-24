Education, sports departments join hands in implementing NEP

The primary and secondary education and sports and youth empowerment departments have joined hands for the implementation of national education policy (NEP) 2020.
Education Minister B C Nagesh and Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda discussed with officials of both the departments about the inclusion of sports in NEP in Bengaluru on Thursday.
"Sports, along with education, is important for the overall development of children. There's a need to co-ordinate with the sports department and utilise the stadiums available at the taluk-levels across the state," said Nagesh.
