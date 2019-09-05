EducationUSA University Fair in B'luru and Hubballi

The Study in the US Yashna Trust EducationUSA University Fair 2019 is being held at Bengaluru and Hubballi.

Students planning to study in various institutes and universities of US will get accurate and credible information on a wide range of subjects and fields, various scholarship programmes and internship opportunities from admission officers and faculty from 44 accredited US institutions at the fair.

The fair is supported by the American Consulate at Chennai and the students will get a better understanding of the F-1 student Visa process at the fair.

The 44 participating US universities represent a wide geographic area in the US and offer different academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels.

Students, parents, teachers and education counsellors can interact with US universities representatives about admission process and academics.

Entry to the fair is open to the public and free of cost. However, prior registration is mandatory. Students can register early to avoid long queues on the website www.yashnatrust.org More information about the fair can be obtained by calling on +91 80 41251922/+91 9880041115 (Whatsapp) or by sending an e-mail at edusa@yashnatrust.org

The education fair in Bengaluru will be held on 8 September at Trinity Hall, Taj MG Road from 12 noon to 4.30 pm and the same will be held at Hubballi on September 9 at KLE Technological University from 11 am to 2.30 pm.