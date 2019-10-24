Eight killed, two injured in separate accidents

Tumakuru, DHNS: Eight people were killed on the spot, while two others were critically injured in separate accidents in Tumakuru district on Thursday.

Five people were killed in a collision between a car and a tractor at Hosakere near Amruthur, Kunigal taluk, on Thursday night.

The deceased are Kiran (24), Madhu (24), Mohan (22), Rajanna (25) and Rangaswamy (58), all residents of Kallahalli. Venkatesh, who sustained injuries, is battling for life in a hospital, said the police.

The accident occurred when the victims were returning home after providing treatment to Rangaswamy for his illness at Adichunchanagiri Hospital and Research Centre in Nagamangala taluk.

The speeding driver of a tractor loaded with jelly stones lost balance and hit the car. The intensity of the accident was such that the police had to use an excavator to pull out bodies from mangled remains of the car.

In another accident on National Highway-48 in Sira taluk, three people from Tamil Nadu were killed, while one more sustained injuries near Jogihalli on Thursday morning.

The deceased are Maddayan (42), Gunasekaran (40) and Sanmugam (45). The had parked the truck near petrol bunk at Jogihalli after unloading wooden logs at Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Around the same time, a truck was passing through the stretch pulling another truck as the latter one had developed a technical snag. While approaching the petrol bunk, the truck driver lost control and hit the truck from Tamil Nadu, killing the trio on the spot.

Kumar, driver of one of the trucks involved in the accident, also sustained injuries. He is being treated at government hospital at Sira.