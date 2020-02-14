Electoral roll update sees addition of 16,308 voters

According to the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the special summary revision of the last part of electoral rolls was completed and the final voters’ list has been published.

The inclusion of names into the electoral rolls will continue, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sindhu P Rupesh said.

She was addressing the media after releasing the final voters’ list of Dakshina Kannada district at the deputy commissioner’s office.

According to the final voters’ list, there are 17,23,960 voters in the district. 8,44,955 voters are men, 8,78,933 are women and 72 others.

From January 6 to 10, enrollment campaigns were organised at many colleges and polling stations.

As many as 9,992 voters applied for form 6 (Application for inclusion of name in electoral roll), 4,332 for form 7 (Application for objecting for inclusion of name in electoral roll or seeking deletion of name from electoral roll), 4,172 for form 8 (Application for correction to particulars entered in electoral roll) and 232 for form 8A (Application for transposition of entry from one part of electoral roll to another part of electoral roll of a constituency)

28,479 young voters

There are a total of 1,861 polling stations in the district. As many as 28,479 young voters were added to the voters’ list.

“For any kind of inquiry, people can contact the toll-free number 1950. Regarding information on voters and polling stations, they can contact to ERO and AERO office. Voters can also log in on ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in and dk.nic.in for more information,” she said.