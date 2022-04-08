Electric short circuit: Four of family die of suffocation, burns

Four members of a family died of suffocation and burns due to a fire mishap triggered reportedly by an electric short circuit at Mariyammanahalli in the taluk on Thursday night.

D Venkatesh (42), his wife D Chandrakala (38), their children Prerana (14), Ardhvik (16) were fast asleep at their house in ward number five when the incident occurred, according to the police.

Raghavendra Shetty, a merchant, and his wife Rajeshwari were sleeping on the ground floor of the building, while Venkatesh and his family members were on the first floor when the fire broke out due to an electric short circuit.

Though Shettys suffered minor burns, they ran to safety. However, Venkatesh and three others died due to suffocation and burns on the beds, SP Dr Arun K said.

The Mariyammanahalli police have registered a case.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: