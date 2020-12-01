Electronic system incubation centre set up in Hubballi

Electronic system incubation centre set up in Hubballi for startups

The incubation centre, with 5,000 square feet of office space, has prototyping ESDM laboratory, electronics enabling laboratory

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 01 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 04:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

‘Hubli ESDM Exchange’ (HEX), an electronic system design manufacturing (ESDM) incubation centre, supported and funded by Karnataka Innovation & Technology Services (KITS) of the state government and operated by India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), will be launched at the KLE Tech Park of the KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Wednesday (December 2).

The objective of HEX is to enable ESDM startups to produce high-quality products from Hubballi, in collaboration with various government agencies, regional incubators and institutions.

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Science & Technology has approved a grant of Rs 3.2 crore for a period of three years, towards the project.

The incubation centre, with 5,000 square feet of office space, has prototyping ESDM laboratory, electronics enabling laboratory, maker space, tinkering lab on its campus and SMT line for validation testing machines in the vicinity. The centre will support ESDM startups with complete incubation programme, access to labs, mentoring, funding support and scale-up programmes.

According to IESA chairman Satya Gupta, IESA aims to help incubate and nurture 1,000 ESDM startups in India and enable them to create 10,000 IP patents, to build Rs-one lakh crore business potential for them and create 10 lakh jobs in this space.

HEX would help to incubate world-class ESDM startups and is another example of strong public-private partnership to build innovation momentum in the country, Gupta said.

KLETU vice-chancellor Ashok Shettar said HEX would be a model for many tier-2 and 3 cities in India.

Indian ESDM sector is estimated to touch $400 billion by next decade. KLE Centre for Technology Innovation & Entrepreneurship already has several startups like Vegam-io, Skycraft Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Semiksha Semiconductors Pvt Ltd and Celium Devices Pvt Ltd in the area of ESDM. HEX will be 
an additional facility exclusively for ESDM startups, he added.

The formal launch of ‘HEX’ is at 2 pm on Wednesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hubballi
Karnataka
startups

What's Brewing

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Farm laws are women’s issues, too

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Amazon and Apple powering shift away from Intel’s Chips

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 