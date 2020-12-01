Electronic system incubation centre set up in Hubballi for startups

‘Hubli ESDM Exchange’ (HEX), an electronic system design manufacturing (ESDM) incubation centre, supported and funded by Karnataka Innovation & Technology Services (KITS) of the state government and operated by India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), will be launched at the KLE Tech Park of the KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Wednesday (December 2).

The objective of HEX is to enable ESDM startups to produce high-quality products from Hubballi, in collaboration with various government agencies, regional incubators and institutions.

The Department of Electronics, IT, BT, Science & Technology has approved a grant of Rs 3.2 crore for a period of three years, towards the project.

The incubation centre, with 5,000 square feet of office space, has prototyping ESDM laboratory, electronics enabling laboratory, maker space, tinkering lab on its campus and SMT line for validation testing machines in the vicinity. The centre will support ESDM startups with complete incubation programme, access to labs, mentoring, funding support and scale-up programmes.

According to IESA chairman Satya Gupta, IESA aims to help incubate and nurture 1,000 ESDM startups in India and enable them to create 10,000 IP patents, to build Rs-one lakh crore business potential for them and create 10 lakh jobs in this space.

HEX would help to incubate world-class ESDM startups and is another example of strong public-private partnership to build innovation momentum in the country, Gupta said.

KLETU vice-chancellor Ashok Shettar said HEX would be a model for many tier-2 and 3 cities in India.

Indian ESDM sector is estimated to touch $400 billion by next decade. KLE Centre for Technology Innovation & Entrepreneurship already has several startups like Vegam-io, Skycraft Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Semiksha Semiconductors Pvt Ltd and Celium Devices Pvt Ltd in the area of ESDM. HEX will be

an additional facility exclusively for ESDM startups, he added.

The formal launch of ‘HEX’ is at 2 pm on Wednesday.