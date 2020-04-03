Elephant calf, separated from mother, dies at BBP

Elephant calf, separated from mother, dies at Bannerghatta

DHNS
DHNS, Anekal,
  • Apr 03 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 22:56 ist
Saraswathi, the baby calf, rescued by the Bannerghatta Biological Park staff, after it got separated from a herd of elephants on Raagihalli Main Road, died on Friday morning. DH Photo

Baby calf Saraswathi, separated from its mother since last one month, passed away in the early hours of Friday at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

BBP executive director Vanashree Vipin Singh informed that the calf was in the care of Bannerghatta Biological Park ever since it was separated from its mother.

The calf was spotted near Raagihalli on March 3 when it got separated from its mother and a herd of elephants. In the last few days, the calf suffered from loose motions, and on Thursday night, developed stomach pain. Though the BBP doctors were treating it, it failed to respond to the treatment and died.

Forest Minister Anand Singh had personally visited the BBP and had instructed the staff to take care of the calf. He had also made efforts to locate its mother near Raagihalli. The calf had been adopted by Snehalatha and Dinesh Kumar Singhi.

The mahouts and the BBP staff are grieving the calf's death.

Bannerghatta
elephant
Comments (+)

