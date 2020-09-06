Enhance reservation or face music, Valmiki seer warns BSY

Rajanahalli Valmiki Peeta Seer Prasannananda Swamiji said a delegation of leaders of the community would meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on September 21 and urge him to enhance reservation for the community.

"If not we would teach a lesson to the government," Swamiji said while speaking at a consultative meeting with ministers, legislators of the community on the reservation at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk on Sunday.

He said BJP came to power in the name of Lord Rama and Valmiki is the author of Ramayana. So the BJP-led government should meet the demands of the community.

The seer said despite several appeals, the successive governments failed to enhance reservation for the community. But the centre has given 10% reservation for upper castes despite not staging any protest. Politicians of all parties must come together and make a decision in favour of the community. If the reservation is not enhanced, the community would chalk out agitation plans, the seer added.

Legislators of the community stated that they are ready to step down from their positions if the seer asks them to do so.

Reacting to it, former minister Satish Jarkiholi said that resignation is not the solution. "Let us fight together till the demand is met. Sriramulu is part of the government. Let us fight under his leadership. The government must clear how it gave 10% reservation to upper castes. Sriramulu said he had stated that he would strive for the implementation of 7.5% reservation for the community if Yediyurappa became the chief minister. He would stick to his words even today. "

The seer said "let us appeal to the chief minister again under the leadership of Satish Jarkiholi and Sriramulu to enhance reservation for the community. It must be discussed in the assembly. If the government fails o meet the demand, we will fight again. "

mlas S V Ramachandrappa, Ganesh E Tukaram, Raghumurhrthy, Anil Chikkamadu, Pratap Gowda, MP Devendrappa, former MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayaka were present in the meeting.