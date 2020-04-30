Enough is enough, says Opposition over lockdown woes

Opposition parties led by the Congress threatened to hit the streets in protest against the government for failing to address the problems faced by farmers and labourers due to the coronavirus-driven lockdown.

This was decided at a meeting of all the Opposition parties. The meeting was attended by the Congress, the JD(S), the CPI, the CPI(M) and the farmers’

groups.

“The state has been under lockdown for the past 40 days, which has hit farmers hard. We discussed all these issues for nearly four hours,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

“We will compile a list of demands and submit it to the CM. If nothing happens, it will be inevitable for us to take to the streets in protest,” he said.

“The Opposition parties have been cooperating with the government till now. Still, it is doing nothing to the issues that we have been raising on the farmers and the working classes.

We can’t be patient anymore,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said.