Ensure godman’s presence: SC

The Supreme Court has directed a trial court to ensure absconding self-styled Godman Nithyananda is produced to face the proceedings in a 2010 rape case. Nithyananda has been elusive ever since ( November, 2019) two girls allegedly went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad.

On Tuesday, former driver of Nithyananda, K Lenin approached the top court against a NBW issued against him in a case filed by him. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya allowed the plea by Lenin alias Nithya Dharmananda for cancellation of NBWs issued against him.