'Epicentre of terror remark' triggered by recent incidents: Tejasvi Surya

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday defended his ‘epicentre of terror’ remark, saying that it was triggered by the arrest of an ISIS terrorist in Basavangudi and the recent DJ Halli riots.

Responding to queries at a news conference on his controversial remark, Surya clarified saying that he meant to say that he did not want Bengaluru to be a terror hub. “Bengaluru has given me an identity. Across the country people recognise me as a Bengaluru boy. It has given be education, employment,” he said, adding that a request for an NIA unit was made to protect the city.

DJ Halli riots in which police stations were torched, he said, made his ‘blood boil’. The criticism against him was levelled as the Congress and the SDPI did not want an NIA unit in the city. “There is a match-fixing between the Congress and the SDPI. They are opposing NIA because it will affect their politics,” the MP said.

On apology demanded by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, he referred to the recent riots asking why none of the JD(S) leaders visited MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, who was formerly with them. “They fear that they will lose votes of another community if they back Srinivasmurthy, who is a Dalit,” he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, defending Surya, said that his remark was based on recent riots which are ‘terror activities’. “There are several reports of terror activities in Bengaluru in the past. Therefore, it is possible that many terror elements could be in the city is what Surya meant,” he said.

Reception

Surya participated in a rally ahead of his first visit to BJP office after being elected as national president of BJP Yuva Morcha. About 100-200 people welcomed Surya in front of the office, despite Covid guidelines against large gatherings. Responding to a question on the same, he said that it was essential to follow the guidelines. “I had told the state unit that only 10-12 people were sufficient. However, many party workers turned up,” he added.