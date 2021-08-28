Eshwarappa calls on B S Yediyurappa in Shivamogga

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa called on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in the latter's residence in Vinobnagar in Shivamogga city on Saturday,

Both had breakfast together. Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, the elder son of Yediyurappa, was also present on the occasion.

Yediyurappa was given a rousing welcome by his supporters on Friday evening on his maiden visit to his home district after stepping down from the top post.

Later, Yediyurappa participated in local programmes. He is slated to leave for Shikaripur, home turf on Sunday.