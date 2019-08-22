Eshwarappa flays Yatnal over Kateel remark

Minister K S Eshwarappa hit out at Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over his remarks on newly appointed BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel saying that there was no need for the party leadership to consult Yatnal on who should be the president.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he retorted the claim of B R Patil Yatnal that 'Kateel has not crossed river Tungabhadra and hence he does not know the state'.

Eshwarappa said that it was not sensible on part of Yatnal to talk irrelevantly. "I have advised Yatnal many times earlier not to make insensible statements, but unfortunately he has not learnt any lessons," he said.

Replying to a query, he said that the BJP has no hidden agenda to end the Jarkiholi family politically. He claimed that one member of the Jarkiholis would soon get a ministerial berth.

The senior BJP leader that some MLAs are unhappy that they have not got a chance to be ministers. “But every such disappointment would taper as time passes,“ he said.

Calling former speaker Ramesh Kumar as the ‘Congress party agent,’ Eshwarappa said, "It's amusing that Ramesh Kumar behaves as if he is the second Ambedkar and the only person who knows the Constitution."

One day I'll become CM: Yatnal

Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday said that he was just 54, not 75, and that he would become the chief minister one day.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Yatnal said, "I am not facing any allegations of corruption. I have not involved in any scam. People have accepted me as a Hindu leader. Why shouldn't I become CM?."