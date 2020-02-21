Event organisers to be questioned

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that organisers of the event, where the 19-year-old Amulya Leona raised pro-Pakistan slogans, will be

summoned by the police.

“Several questions are being raised (about the event). Organisers will be summoned and investigated, and action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Bommai also said that police were checking Amulya’s background and social media profile. “She was produced before the magistrate and investigation is under progress. We are checking whether the organisers had invited her for the event as she was wearing a badge. It appears that she was a guest at the event,” he added.