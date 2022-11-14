Karnataka: Ex-army man dies as bike goes over pothole

 A retired soldier died here after he fell off his bike which went over a pothole and he came under the wheels of a truck coming behind him, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Kumar (38) was formerly in the army and was currently undergoing police training. Condoling the death, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the potholes in the State are claiming lives.

In a series of tweets, he said when he was the chief minister he had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the Mandya Town Municipal Council. “The BJP government which came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ withdrew the Rs 50 crore sanctioned amount only for political reasons,” Kumaraswamy alleged. 

