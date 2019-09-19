ex-DCM calls for ‘collective leadership’ in Congress

A leadership struggle appears to be brewing, subtly, within the Congress keeping the next Assembly polls in mind.

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the Congress cannot be built by keeping him away, and pitched for a collective leadership.

“You can’t build a party by keeping someone away. It won’t be possible to keep Parameshwara away and build the party. Or, someone else for that matter. That’s why we need a collective leadership, because each one has his own strengths,” Parameshwara told reporters after his return from Delhi where he met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Speculation is rife that Parameshwara is looking to consolidate his position within the party, especially after the collapse of the Congress-J(S) coalition.

The coalition fell as a result of the disqualification of 17 legislators, which included those who were loyal to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who is seen as Parameshwara’s bete noire.

A section of Congress leaders is unhappy with Siddaramaiah’s “dominance” despite losses in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and the fall of the coalition.

Further underlining the need for a collective leadership, Parameshwara said: “In 2013, we faced the elections together and worked together. Otherwise, we’d not have won. Even now, if someone says he’d do things alone, it won’t be possible.”

After Congress won the 2013 polls, Siddaramaiah became the chief minister over Parameshwara, who led the party as its state president.

Parameshwara’s remarks are seen as an attempt to counter Siddaramaiah’s hold on the party, especially at a time when the high command is looking to choose someone to become the

Leader of the Opposition, a position that both leaders are eyeing. Parameshwara ruled out trying to become the state party president again. “But the high command will decide on who should be the Leader of the Opposition.”

Speculation that there is a rift within the party’s top brass in the state intensified after Parameshwara skipped the CLP meeting Siddaramaiah had convened on Wednesday. Parameshwara clarified that he was not aware of the meet and that he was in Delhi.

Parameshwara also ruled out differences with Siddaramaiah. “It looks like someone has conspired to show that we don’t get along. Because if we do, then the Congress will be strong and if we don’t, there’ll be factions. We belong to one party and one ideology.”