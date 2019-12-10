Ex-IAS officer to launch movement against NRC, CAB

IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil who quit the service in September speaks during a discussion on the NRC in Bengaluru on 1 December 2019.

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil lashed against the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and declared that it was a darkest day in the history of modern India.

Sasikanth Senthil, in a letter to Union Minister for Home Affairs, declared on launching a “Satyagraha” or civil disobedience against the CAB and the NRC.  He declared that he will refuse to accept the process of enumeration in NRC by not submitting the requisite documents to prove citizenship and will be ready to accept the action taken by the Indian state for disobedience.

