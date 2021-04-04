Ex-minister D Sudhakar rubbishes reports of link with CD woman

Following a media report that former minister D Sudhakar had a link with the woman in the CD, he made it clear that he has nothing to do with the sleaze CD case involving BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Speaking to media persons in his residence in Hiriyur town on Sunday, Sudhakar said he was shocked after his name was dragged into the issue, adding that if he had any fear, he would have sought anticipatory bail.

He argued that he had never transferred money to the woman in the sleaze CD and said that he is ready to cooperate with SIT probe.

He said that it is wrong to drag him into the issue just because he is on good terms with KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Many people call him every day and he is not aware of all the callers, he added.