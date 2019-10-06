Ex-MP stages silent protest to save Cong

It was a Sunday and doors of the Congress’ headquarters were locked.

The facade was all that H Hanumanthappa, a former Rajya Sabha member, needed for his silent protest.

“May God give Congressmen the wisdom to save the Congress party,” read the banner Hanumanthappa put up while he sat in silence.

The 87-year-old Hanumanthappa’s protest was against factions within the party, and it was his attempt to drive home the message that the party’s interests must precede all else.

In December 2018, Hanumanthappa slammed the party leadership in a meeting over its unpreparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, which the Congress went on to lose badly.