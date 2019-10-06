Ex-MP stages silent protest to save Cong

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 06 2019, 22:18pm ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2019, 22:22pm ist
Former Rajya Sabha member H Hanumanthappa (third from left) staged a protest in front of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru. AICC former general secretary B K Hariprasad, former Union Minister K H Muniyappa are seen. DH Photo

It was a Sunday and doors of the Congress’ headquarters were locked.
The facade was all that H Hanumanthappa, a former Rajya Sabha member, needed for his silent protest. 

“May God give Congressmen the wisdom to save the Congress party,” read the banner Hanumanthappa put up while he sat in silence.
The 87-year-old Hanumanthappa’s protest was against factions within the party, and it was his attempt to drive home the message that the party’s interests must precede all else. 

In December 2018, Hanumanthappa slammed the party leadership in a meeting over its unpreparedness for the Lok Sabha polls, which the Congress went on to lose badly.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress delegation
silent protest
Comments (+)
 