Ex-teacher held for raising pro-Pak slogans in Udupi

Harsha, DHNS, Udupi ,
  • Mar 02 2020, 21:57pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 22:00pm ist

The Kundapur police arrested a former teacher who raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the corridors of mini Vidhana Soudha here on Monday and slapped a sedition case on him.

The person, identified as Raghavendra Ganiga (42), is a resident of Kodi in Kundapur taluk.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar told DH that Ganiga appeared to be mentally ill. He was a Hindi teacher at Kundapur school had been placed under suspension on the charge of misbehaving with
students.

Parents told police that Raghavendra was under treatment for mental illness for the past eight years.

 

