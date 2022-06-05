Excise revenue up by 27% in last two months

The excise revenue in the state has gone up by 27% in April and May this year, compared to the previous year during the same period.

As per data from the excise department, the revenue collected in April and May during 2021-22 was Rs 3,676.77 cr and the revenue during corresponding period this year is Rs 4,678.66 cr.

Even the percentage of the achievement of budget estimates has increased from last year’s 14.96% to 16.13% this year. However, the sales of the Indian Made Liquor (IML) and beer too has seen a surge compared to April and May last year. The data shows that the sales of IML during 2021-22 April and May was 99.66 lakh carton boxes and this year it has increased to 111.83 lakh boxes. The annual financial target for excise revenue was Rs 29,000 cr this year and the same was Rs 24,580 cr during last fiscal.