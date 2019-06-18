Expert panel to look into functioning of pvt varsities

Private universities established in the state are under the scanner, as the state Higher Education department has constituted a committee to study the functionality of such universities.

Following several complaints against some of the private universities about the violation of regulation during admission, not maintaining roaster in the appointment of faculties, incidents of ragging, complaints of harassment among others, Higher Education department has constituted a committee which will visit each of the private university and submit a report to the government for further action.

Four-member panel

Violations of norms by private universities were discussed even at the legislative sessions several times where legislators demanded government control over private universities.

A four-member committee, headed by Dr D Ayyappa former vice chancellor of Alliance University, will visit all 18 private universities established in the state. Copy of the order issued by the department which is with DH reads, “The committee should look into the administration, affiliation status from respective national agencies, academic standards, availability of infrastructure and in case any violations, to submit the report in 15 days.”

It can be recalled that Bengaluru-based Alliance University, which is the second private university set up in the state, was in the thick of a controversy following the internal dispute between two brothers over the ownership of the institute.

This left thousands of students in a lurch where several students approached the department seeking government’s intervention.

Students’ protest

Recently, yet another Bengaluru-based private university, Rai Technological University, was in the eye of the storm. Students of University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, staged a protest demanding the state government to withdraw permission for Rai Technological University from offering agriculture science courses.

However, of the 18 private universities established in the state, the committee decided to inspect 11 in the first phase.

Speaking about the constitution of the committee a senior official of the department said, “There were complaints against some of the universities saying that they have not received affiliation from the competent authority while some were offering courses beyond their purview. Constitution of the committee was needed for further monitoring.”