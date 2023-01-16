Explained Karnataka's political situation to BJP top brass: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Monday said he has explained current political situation in Karnataka to the party top brass here. The CM was in Delhi to attend the BJP National Executive meeting. He said he explained the response he got for the Jan Sankalpa Yatra held in various parts of the state and other party activities.

He said the BJP will seek votes from the public by assuring good administration.

Soon, another "Rath Yatra" covering the entire state will be taken out in which all leaders will participate. The date will be finalised soon, he said.

On former union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal criticising Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, the CM said the issue has been brought to the notice of the BJP high command. Earlier also state unit president brought to the notice of party leaders in Delhi. It will be discussed in the state BJP leaders meeting soon, he said.