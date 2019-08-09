Faced with Malaprabha fury, KPCC team travel by train

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) team, constituted to tour the flood-affected areas In Bagalkot district, itself faced hardships on Friday. With the road connectivity having cut off by the overflowing Malaprabha, the team led by senior Congress leader H K Patil, was forced to travel by a goods train to reach Bagalkot.

The Congress team, comprising former MP I G Sanadi, legislators Satish Jarkiholi, Shivanand Patil, R B Thimmapur and former minister Umashri, had left Hubballi for Bagalkot by road in the morning. But they could not enter Bagalkot district as Malaprabha was overflowing on NH 219 near Konnuru.

Their efforts to travel by boat could not materialise as the district administration refused permission. The KPCC team then decided to reach Badami via Ron. But the Choluchgudda bridge was underwater.

The Congress team returned to Hole Alur in Gadag district, and with no options left, the members boarded the guard's van of a Vijayapura-bound goods train.

H K Patil told DH, "We boarded goods train at Hole Alur as the passenger trains were running late. We will tour the flood-hit areas in Mudhol, Jamkhandi and Athani taluks.