Facing flak, CM clarifies on renaming villages

Facing flak, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday took a u-turn on naming flood-hit villages after industries and corporate houses that donate Rs 10 crore or more toward relief and rehabilitation works.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office clarified that only new layouts that will be developed in the villages will be named after the donours, and not the entire village.

But on Wednesday, Yediyurappa, while appealing for their help toward flood relief, told industry leaders that villages will be named after them if they donated Rs 10 crore or more toward rebuilding them.

Friday’s clarification came after Yediyurappa was criticised from various quarters for seeking to name villages after industries. Critics argued that every village name carried cultural and historical significance.

The Opposition JD(S) had termed it a “Tughlaq” decision.

“The name of every village in our state has its own background. Villagers, who have already lost much in their floods, shouldn’t lose the name of their village, too. Don’t keep Karnataka for sale,” the regional party had tweeted.

Karnataka is facing one of its worst floods, which has claimed 65 lives so far and more than 6.97 lakh people have been displaced with 71,374 houses being rendered unfit for occupation. The floods have affected 103 taluks across 22 districts.