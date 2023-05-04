Fadnavis calls Sanjay Raut a Congress agent

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday came down heavily on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) spokesperson Sanjay Raut calling him a 'Congress dalal' (agent).

Speaking to reporters at Sambra airport here, Fadnavis said, "I have come here to campaign for BJP candidates. I was here to seek votes for the party candidates in the previous Lok Sabha elections too. But Raut has come here to campaign for MES at the behest of the Congress to eat into BJP votes," he charged.

"When Vilasrao Deshmukh was chief minister of Maharashtra he had visited Belagavi and parts of north Karnataka to campaign for Congress candidates here. Likewise, I am campaigning for BJP candidates," Fadnavis said replying to a query.

"My party and I are with the Maratha community. We have constituted Maratha development board for the welfare of the community," he said.