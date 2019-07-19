Faith, not black magic, says HDK

Akram Mohammed
  • Jul 19 2019, 23:48pm ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2019, 00:01am ist
After some BJP leaders dubbed him as ‘Nimbehannu’ Revanna - Lemon Revanna, as he was frequently photographed with the citrus fruit, Kumaraswamy said that there was nothing wrong in it. (PTI File Photo)

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy jumped to the defense of his elder brother and Public Works Minister H D Revanna, after the latter was ridiculed for his frequent visit to temples and ‘superstitious’ beliefs.

Revanna visits Hanuman and Kali temples where lemon is given as prasadam, he said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that their family had faith in the Almighty but were not practitioners of ‘black magic’.

