Faith, not black magic, says HDK

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy jumped to the defense of his elder brother and Public Works Minister H D Revanna, after the latter was ridiculed for his frequent visit to temples and ‘superstitious’ beliefs.

After some BJP leaders dubbed him as ‘Nimbehannu’ Revanna - Lemon Revanna, as he was frequently photographed with the citrus fruit, Kumaraswamy said that there was nothing wrong in it.

Revanna visits Hanuman and Kali temples where lemon is given as prasadam, he said.

Kumaraswamy maintained that their family had faith in the Almighty but were not practitioners of ‘black magic’.