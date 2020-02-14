Fake caste certificate: Scheduled Castes body chief suggests panel

National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairperson Ram Shankar Katheria has urged Karnataka to form a committee to look into complaints of SC certificates being faked to get jobs and other benefits.

Katheria, who held a review meeting here on Friday directed officials to take action as per law.

Speaking to reporters, he said that there were several cases of forging caste documents to avail of reservation benefits. “Government should file a criminal complaint against such individuals and ensure that posts reserved for SCs are not falsely claimed using such documents,” he added.