Fake emission certificate: action against 21 centres

The state government submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Friday that action had been taken against 21 emission test centres for issuing fake certificates.

The submission was made before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice H T Narendra which was hearing a public interest litigation by E N Raghavendra and M B Nagaraja.

Government Advocate D Nagaraj said that of the 894 emisison test centres, 650 were checked and action was taken against 21 of them. "The remaining centres will be checked in the coming days after which a report will be submitted," he said, praying for time. The court gave four weeks' time and adjourned the case.