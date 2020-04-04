Fake messages of complete closure circulating

Fake messages of complete closure circulating on social media

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 04 2020, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 13:38 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanahalli has called people not to believe the fake messages circulating on social media that complete closure has been ordered in the city up to Wednesday.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Bommanahalli informed that any orders regarding restrictions or closure are issued in writing by the District Administration and no oral orders have been issued.

People should not pay heed to such fake messages and rumours spreading on social media, he said.

 

