Fake records: Criminal case against teachers

Putting an end to teachers faking documents during the ongoing transfer process, the Department of Public Instruction has issued a warning of filing criminal cases against such teachers.

In an official circular, the department has warned the teachers and also the officials who are receiving such documents of criminal action if they submit or receive fake documents.

For transfer

Officials in the department revealed to DH that the move comes in the wake of an increasing number of complaints about the submission of fake documents.

The circular stated that a teacher, from Bengaluru Urban district, has been caught for faking the document of her spouse to claim transfer under the couple transfer quota. Meantime, the department has instructed all its officials who are in charge of transfers, to consider each complaint seriously and verify the documents.