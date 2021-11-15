Family politics rampant in BJP, says JD(S)

The JD(S), on Sunday, lashed out at the BJP for accusing the former of being a party of just one family.

Citing examples of nepotism in the BJP, JD(S) alleged that it was only by accommodating family members that the saffron party assumed power in Karnataka.

BJP is a party that says one thing and does another. “Governments formed due to ‘Operation Kamala’ proves that the party has more faith in filthy politics,” according to a tweet from JD(S).

BJP has broken the records set by all parties when it comes to family politics.

In Karnataka, this has reached an all-time high, JD(S) said, retorting to BJP’s allegations.

The BJP had targeted the regional party over reports that another son of JD(S) leader H D Revanna’s son Suraj Revanna could contest the MLC polls scheduled in December. Revanna’s younger son Prajwal is a Lok Sabha member from Hassan.

JD(S) listed seven families active in Karnataka politics, including that of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his sons - MP B Y Raghavendra and BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, another former CM Jagadish Shettar and his brother MLC Pradeep Shettar, MP Annasaheb Jolle and his wife - minister Shashikala Jolle, Reddy family from Ballari - Karunakar Reddy, Somashekar Reddy and others - as examples.

“In which party are the branches of family politics growing in a robust manner?” JD(S) asked, telling the BJP to put its house in order before commenting on others.

Check out DH's latest videos